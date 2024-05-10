SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,904 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 877,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

