Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 693,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

