Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

SPB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 163,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,891. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

