Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.60%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 319.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spok by 162.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

