Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ SVIIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,794. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.