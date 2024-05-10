Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 8.3 %
NASDAQ SVIIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,794. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What does consumer price index measure?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.