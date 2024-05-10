Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.79

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 31236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Sprott by 42.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

