SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $222.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.45. 164,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.10. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 226,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.1% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 84,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

