Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $298,765.60 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

