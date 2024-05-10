Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

STN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 14,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,355. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

