Stelco Holdings Inc. (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$624.61 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

