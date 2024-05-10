Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Trading 8.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$81.00 and last traded at C$78.78. Approximately 114,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 139,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.00.

The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.30.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7169407 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Insiders bought a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

