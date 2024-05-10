Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $359,216.35 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, John Eugene Carrington sold 85,038 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $186,233.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10.

Stem Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STEM opened at $1.34 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stem

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.