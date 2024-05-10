Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 1,012 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 669.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.