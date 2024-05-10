Stephen V. Drehobl Sells 10,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.50. 3,046,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Microchip Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

