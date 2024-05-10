Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

STKS stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,731.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

