STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

STERIS (NYSE:STE)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $226.04 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $187.07 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

