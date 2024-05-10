Steven Henry Gunby Sells 28,440 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,703. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.