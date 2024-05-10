Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,657. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

