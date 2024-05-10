Stifel Nicolaus Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $167.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

