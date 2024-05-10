StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Up 0.7 %
United-Guardian stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
