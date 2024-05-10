StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

