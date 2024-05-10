StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.95. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

