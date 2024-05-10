Stratis Hits 1-Day Volume of $73,997.06 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $73,997.06 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.43 or 0.04790752 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00056496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

