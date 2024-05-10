Streakk (STKK) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $229,819.02 and approximately $17,660.85 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

