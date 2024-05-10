Summa Corp. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Summa Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 18,915,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,615,846. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

