Summa Corp. Makes New $525,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after buying an additional 145,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,621,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. 720,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

