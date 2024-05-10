Summa Corp. Purchases Shares of 1,800 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. 2,385,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

