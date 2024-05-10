Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $127.32 million for the quarter.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $179,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

