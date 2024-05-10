Sun Life Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 99,191 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 234,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.