Sun Life Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,837 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $786,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,986,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,582,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,985,000 after purchasing an additional 144,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.