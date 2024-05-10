Sun Life Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,837 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $786,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,986,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,582,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,985,000 after purchasing an additional 144,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance
Shares of REXR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
