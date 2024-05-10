Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $6.68 Billion Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,684,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.83 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.83. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

