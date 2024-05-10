Sun Life Financial Inc. Makes New $2.82 Billion Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.6% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.39. 2,950,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

