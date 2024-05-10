Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,026 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises about 0.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 120,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 161,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,888. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.