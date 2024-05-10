Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 55,952 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,952 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,876,000 after buying an additional 152,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.34. 8,021,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822,936. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

