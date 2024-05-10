Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Shares Gap Down to $53.70

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.70, but opened at $51.29. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 225,692 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,706,000 after purchasing an additional 410,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,371,000 after purchasing an additional 673,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

