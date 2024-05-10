SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$246.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.99 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$930.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.68. SunOpta has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$10.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$88,518.01. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

