Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 211,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 341,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

