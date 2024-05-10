Supremex Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

TSE:SXP traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.07. Supremex has a one year low of C$3.58 and a one year high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of C$72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. Analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.6802721 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

