Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 5,834,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,569. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

