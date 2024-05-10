Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.
Suzano Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SUZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 5,834,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,569. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.
About Suzano
