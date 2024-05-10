Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching SEK 19.65. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,670. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is SEK 20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 19.63. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 15.17 and a 1 year high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4797 per share. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

