Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

SG stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,933 in the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

