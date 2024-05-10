Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SG stock traded up $8.00 on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,203,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,300. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

