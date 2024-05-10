Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Sylogist Stock Performance

TSE:SYZ opened at C$8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.05. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$208.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.2047516 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYZ shares. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sylogist presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Insider Transactions at Sylogist

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins bought 3,222 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

