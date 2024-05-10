Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

