T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $30,808,098.10 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70.

On Friday, May 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $31,422,628.90.

On Monday, April 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.37.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 661.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

