Tadeu Marroco Buys 433 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,292.81).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,347 ($29.48) per share, with a total value of £140.82 ($176.91).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,401 ($30.16) per share, for a total transaction of £168.07 ($211.14).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($28.81) per share, for a total transaction of £137.58 ($172.84).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,435 ($30.59). 9,892,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,916. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,765.50 ($34.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,347.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,380.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The firm has a market cap of £54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

