Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Insider Peter Benjamin Buys 92,307 Shares of Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Benjamin bought 92,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,999.82 ($15,893.92).
Talisman Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 24.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Talisman Mining Company Profile
