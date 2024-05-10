Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Insider Peter Benjamin Buys 92,307 Shares of Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Benjamin bought 92,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,999.82 ($15,893.92).

Talisman Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 24.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Talisman Mining alerts:

Talisman Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Lachlan copper-gold project located New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Talisman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talisman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.