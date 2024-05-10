Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVE. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 8,673 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 8,673 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

