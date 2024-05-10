Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 125.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

