Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, an increase of 2,726.3% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tantech Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 86,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,056. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.
About Tantech
