Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,691 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,487,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

